There will be a new chancellor at the University of Windsor come the start of the 2025-26 school year.

The university has shared that after six years of dedicated service, Dr. Mary Jo Haddad has announced she will be stepping down as chancellor on May 31, 2025.



Dr. Haddad was installed as the University's eighth chancellor in spring 2019, becoming the first woman to hold the prestigious position in the University of Windsor's history.



The role of chancellor is voluntary and involves presiding over Convocation sessions and confers all degrees and diplomas.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Dr. Haddad says it's been an honour to serve in this role.



"It's been an incredible six years. It certainly goes fast and you know right in the middle of it was the challenge of COVID, so had to learn to be nimble and to do things for the first time virtually and honestly as I reflect, it really is bittersweet as I start thinking about passing the baton."



As Chancellor, Dr. Haddad launched the Chancellor's Leadership Series to engage Canadian thought leaders and inspire the next generation by advancing scholarship in leadership, innovation, sustainability, and diversity.



She says they have hosted leaders from across Canada who have touched on a variety of topics including mental health, civic engagement, public policy and housing.



"So we've taken on some pretty significant topics, but really hosted leaders who have a broad background, who have stepped out of their leadership roles to really have a broader impact on our country and on our communities."



She says she plans to continue to serve on a number of boards including at TELUS and Capitalize for Kids.



"I do a lot of consulting, advising, mentorship on leadership and I'm going to continue to do that. And I don't want to say I'm aging but I am aging and I've got to slow a little bit down and so I'm not sure what's next but I'm sure you'll hear and see me in the future."



Dr. Haddad announced her decision now to facilitate a smooth transition and a comprehensive search for her successor, and over the next nine months she plans to continue focusing on key university priorities and remain actively involved in convocation.

