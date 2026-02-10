The former Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh is shaking his head.

Irek Kusmierczyk calls Donald Trump's social media post on the Gordie Howe International Bridge 'bunk' and 'absolutely crazy.'

He told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, the president's post has a negative and damaging impact on the relationship between the two countries.

Kusmierczyk says the bridge was built using Canadian and U.S. steel.

"It was Canadian and American workers that built that bridge, Canadian and American union workers that built that bridge," he says. "It was a consortium of American, Canadian, and Spanish companies that built that bridge, Bridging North America."

He feels the way to combat the president's tactics is to 'flood the zone with facts.'

"When you see him now attacking our bridge, a bridge that is the most important infrastructure project in North America, and it's a bridge that has brought workers, Canadians and Americans, together on both sides of the border, yes, you shake your head, but it really damages that relationship, and I don't know if he sees it," he says.

Kusmierczyk says he was on hand when Canadian and American workers joined hands and joined the bridge together.

"It was an incredibly inspiring moment," says Kusmierczyk. "It symbolized everything that's the best about our cross-border relationship, the US-Canada relationship, and honestly, it takes a special type of talent to just undermine something so meaningful and so symbolic and so rare."

In a social media post late Monday, Trump insisted the U.S. must be compensated before he'll allow the bridge to open.

He claimed the bridge was built with virtually no U.S. content.

This morning, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he spoke to President Trump about the Gordie Howe International Bridge after Trump's threat, preventing it from opening.

Carney says he explained to Trump that Canada paid for the bridge, that the ownership is shared between the government of Michigan and the government of Canada, and that steel from both countries was used in its construction.

The Trump administration endorsed the bridge project in 2017 during his first term in office.