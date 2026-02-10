OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump today about the Gordie Howe International Bridge after Trump threatened to prevent it from opening.

In a social media post late Monday, Trump insisted the U.S. must be compensated before he'll allow the bridge to open.

He claimed the bridge was built with virtually no U.S. content.

Carney says he explained to Trump that Canada paid for the bridge, that the ownership is shared between the government of Michigan and the government of Canada and that steel from both countries was used in its construction.

The bridge connecting Windsor, Ont. and Detroit is supposed to open sometime this winter after delays.

The Trump administration endorsed the bridge project in 2017 during his first term in office.