A familiar face in Windsor's animal welfare world is back with a new mission - this time outside the shelter system.

Melanie Coulter, the former executive director at the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, alongside former Humane Society Director of Shelter Medicine Dr. Kayla Beetham, have opened a new non-profit veterinary clinic in Windsor to provide greater access to care to pets in the local region.

Coulter was fired as executive director in July 2024 after 16 years with the organization.

The new Community Veterinary Clinic - Windsor Essex, located on Holden Avenue, opened on Sept. 2, and is offering affordable spay and neuter, microchipping, nail trims, and end of life care.

Between Coulter and Beetham, there is more than 25 years of experience working in animal welfare.

Melanie Coulter, co-founder of Community Veterinary Clinic, says she and Dr. Kayla Beetham had a long conversation about starting the clinic up.

"It excited both of us because we both have seen first hand where the need is, and know that we can meet that need. So that was the part that was really exciting, and as soon as we started talking about it we were just both so excited about it and thought we can make this happen."

She says they wanted to offer services that are sometimes difficult to access.

"Spay and neuter is something a lot of people have difficulty accessing, it just sometimes is hard to afford that surgery. And by our doing that surgery in volume, rather than a clinic that might do a couple a week, we can do 20 in a day and that helps us keep the cost lower."

Coulter says the response has been wonderful.

"We've got messages, and we've received calls, and people who are just saying 'I'm so happy to hear that you're doing well, and that you're offering this service, and we know it's needed'. And so it is really nice to hear from people that I interacted with for years, and also just to hear that people are excited about the services we're able to offer."

Pet owners looking for more information or to book an appointment can visit the clinic's website.

The clinic located at 333 Holden Avenue is open from Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

