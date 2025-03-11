Foreigner has added a second farewell show at Caesars Windsor this July.

Following a sell out of the Friday Jul. 4 show, the classic rock band will play The Colosseum stage for a second night on Saturday Jul. 4.

Foreigner's list of hits includes 'Juke Box Hero,' 'Cold As Ice,' 'Hot Blooded,' 'Waiting For A Girl Like You,' 'Feels Like The First Time,' 'Urgent,' 'Head Games,' 'Say You Will,' and the worldwide Number One hit, 'I Want To Know What Love Is.'