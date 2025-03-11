Foreigner has added a second farewell show at Caesars Windsor this July.
Following a sell out of the Friday Jul. 4 show, the classic rock band will play The Colosseum stage for a second night on Saturday Jul. 4.
Foreigner's list of hits includes 'Juke Box Hero,' 'Cold As Ice,' 'Hot Blooded,' 'Waiting For A Girl Like You,' 'Feels Like The First Time,' 'Urgent,' 'Head Games,' 'Say You Will,' and the worldwide Number One hit, 'I Want To Know What Love Is.'
Tickets go on sale Friday Mar. 14, at 10:00 a.m. online at caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.