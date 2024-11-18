Caesars Windsor has announced a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will take to the Colosseum stage as part of their farewell tour.

Foreigner has decided to extend its farewell tour and include a celebration of the band's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction with a stop in Windsor on Friday, July 4.

Original band members will join them at select shows starting with Foreigner's sold-out three-week fall residency at the Venetian, Las Vegas.

Rick Wills and Al Greenwood, frequent guests of Foreigner, will sit in with the band they helped create for the entire residency.

Along with multiple top hits, Foreigner has 10 multi-platinum albums with sales now exceeding 80 million.

Foreigner's list of hits includes "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," and the worldwide Number One hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.