The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A chilly start to the morning but we'll climb to a high of 13 or 55 under a sunny sky, with the wind out of southwest at 20 km/h near noon.

This evening: Clear. Low plus 3 or 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with the wind becoming south gusting to 40 near noon. High 14 or 57.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 13 or 55.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 or 75.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 23 or 73.

Halloween Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17 or 63.