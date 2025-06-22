The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A heat warning remains in affect.

Up to 35 today, but factor in the humidity and it's going to feel like 46 or 115 F, under a mainly sunny sky, with the wind out of west at 30 km/h.

This evening: Clear with the wind becoming light...however the overnight low provides little relief from the heat... low of 24 or 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High 35, but will feel like 42 or 108 F.

Tomorrrow evening...for the Ford Fireworks show: Clear. Low 21 or 70.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 34 or 93.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28 or 82.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30 or 86.