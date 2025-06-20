Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex.

The weather service says this first significant heat wave of the season will have dangerously hot conditions beginning Saturday afternoon and is expected to continue through much of next week.

The daytime high between Saturday and Wednesday is expected to be between 31°C and 36°C but feel like 40°C to 45°C with the humidity factored in.

The overnight temperatures are also expected to be quite warm, between 21°C and 25°C.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has also issued an extended heat warning.

The health unit says everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat, and those with certain medical conditions.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, weakness, and confusion.

If you experience any of these symptoms, seek immediate medical attention. Check on friends, family, and neighbours frequently during heat events, and even after the weather cools off, as they may still feel the effects of the heat.

The health unit recommends several measures to avoid heat-related illness:

- Monitor local weather forecasts and warnings regularly.

- Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty.

- Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

- Take a cool bath or shower.

- Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day.

- Do not leave children, adults, or pets in parked cars.

- Arrange regular visits for family members, neighbours, or friends during very hot days in case they need assistance.

- If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts. Otherwise, find an air-conditioned spot close by where you can cool off for a few hours during very hot days (e.g., a local pool, library, recreational centre, or mall).

- Learn about ways to keep your home cool during the summer (e.g., keep window shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home).