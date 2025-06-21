The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A heat warning remains in affect , with a mix of sun and cloud and windy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Temperature hitting 32, but will feel like 42 or 108 F.

This evening: Clear. and down to 24 or 75.

Tomorrow: Even hotter: Sunny and 35, or 46 with the humudity, that's 115 F.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 24 or 75.

Monday: Sunny. High 36 or 97.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 35 or 95.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30 or 86.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.