The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A heat warning remains in affect, with a mix of sun and cloud and windy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Temperature hitting 32, but will feel like 42 or 108 F.
This evening: Clear. and down to 24 or 75.
Tomorrow: Even hotter: Sunny and 35, or 46 with the humudity, that's 115 F.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 24 or 75.
Monday: Sunny. High 36 or 97.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 35 or 95.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30 or 86.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.