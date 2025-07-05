The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A heat warning is in effect .

Mainly sunny today and windy with gusts up to 40 km/h, and a high of 33 but will feel like 41 or 106 F.

This evening; Clearing and windy. Low 24 or 75.

Tomorrow: Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. HIgh 34, but will feel like 39 or 102 F. and Windy.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with scattered showers. Low 23 or 73.

Monday: Cloudy with off/on showers. High 28 or 82.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 29 or 84.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30 or 86.

