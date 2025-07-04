Windsor-Esses is under a heat warning.

Environment Canada has issued the warning due to a heat event expected on Saturday and into Sunday.

The weather service is forecasting daytime temperatures of 31°C to 33°C with a humidex of 40°C.

The overnight temperatures are expected to be between 21°C and 25°C.

Environment Canada recommends you take action to protect yourself and others-extreme heat can affect everyone's health. Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness. Check on older adults, those living alone, and other at-risk people in person or on the phone multiple times a day.

Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others. Signs may include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine, and intense fatigue. Stop your activity and drink water.

Call 9-1-1 or your emergency health provider if you, or someone around you, are showing signs of heat stroke, which can include red and hot skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and change in consciousness. While you wait for medical attention, try to cool the person by moving them to a cool place, removing extra clothing, and applying cold water or ice packs around the body.

Drink water often and before you feel thirsty to replace fluids.

Close blinds or shades and open windows if outside is cooler than inside.

Turn on air conditioning, use a fan, or move to a cooler area of your living space. If your living space is hot, move to a cool public space such as a cooling centre, community centre, library, or shaded park.