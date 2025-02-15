The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

The national weather service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region .

Today: Snow with freezing drizzle late this morning and early this afternoon and with drizzle late this afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 1 or 34.

This evening: Periods of snow mixed with freezing drizzle. Local blowing snow before morning. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 1. Wind chill near minus 8 or 18.

Tomorrow: Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 1 with temperature falling to minus 4 in the afternoon. Wind chill near minus 11 or 12.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10 or 14.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7 or 19.

Tuesday: Sunny. High minus 6 or 21.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7 or 19.