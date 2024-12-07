The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind out of the southwest gusting to 50. High plus 4 or 39.
This evening for the Windsor Santa Claus Parade: Mainly cloudy. Windy with temperature steady near plus 4 or 39.
Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with the wind becoming light in the morning. High 7 or 45.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5 or 41.
Monday: Periods of rain. High 9 or 48.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 4 or 39.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2 or 28.