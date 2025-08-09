A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex.

Up to 31 today, and feeling like 40 or 104 F, under a sunny sky and hazy this afternoon.

This evening: Clear and hazy. Windy. Low 22 or 72.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hazy in the afternoon. Windy. High 33, feeling like 39 or 102 F.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 19 or 66.

Monday: Sunny. High 32 or 90.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30 or 86.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30 or 86.