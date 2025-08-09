A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex.
Up to 31 today, and feeling like 40 or 104 F, under a sunny sky and hazy this afternoon.
This evening: Clear and hazy. Windy. Low 22 or 72.
Tomorrow: Sunny and hazy in the afternoon. Windy. High 33, feeling like 39 or 102 F.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 19 or 66.
Monday: Sunny. High 32 or 90.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30 or 86.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30 or 86.