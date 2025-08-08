A multi-day heat event is expected to begin in Windsor-Essex starting Saturday.

Environment Canada states that the region is expected to see daytime highs of 30 to 30 degrees with humidex values of 35 to 40 degrees.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected by the middle of next week, bringing an end to this heat event.

Residents are reminded to drink water often if outdoors, limit direct exposure to the sun and heat, wear lightweight clothing, plan outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day, and never leave children or pets inside of parked vehicles.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.