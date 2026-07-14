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Ford ratification vote on Sunday

By
Kathie McMann
La vice-présidente aux ressources humaines de Ford Canada, Meredith Keenan (à gauche) et la présidente nationale du syndicat Unifor, Lana Payne, lors du début des négociations pour le renouvellement de la convention collective à Toronto, le 22 juin 2... La vice-présidente aux ressources humaines de Ford Canada, Meredith Keenan (à gauche) et la présidente nationale du syndicat Unifor, Lana Payne, lors du début des négociations pour le renouvellement de la convention collective à Toronto, le 22 juin 2026. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Sammy Kogan (Sammy Kogan)

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Members of Unifor Local 200 will vote this Sunday on a tentative deal reached with Ford Motor Company.

The ratification vote will be held on July 19th at 10 a.m. at the Caboto Club on Parent Ave. in the Canada Room.

A union card is required to enter the meeting and vote on the three-year agreement.

The Unifor Ford master bargaining committee is unanimously recommending endorsement of the pact, and details will be released during the meeting.

Negotiations began at the end of June -- at the same time deals with Stellantis and General Motors were set to expire.

The union opted to negotiate with Ford first -- a move similar to the one it took during the last round of auto talks in 2023.

Unifor is expected to begin negotiations with the other two Detroit Big 3 automakers after the Ford agreement is ratified.