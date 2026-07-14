Ford ratification vote on Sunday

Members of Unifor Local 200 will vote this Sunday on a tentative deal reached with Ford Motor Company.

The ratification vote will be held on July 19th at 10 a.m. at the Caboto Club on Parent Ave. in the Canada Room.

A union card is required to enter the meeting and vote on the three-year agreement.

The Unifor Ford master bargaining committee is unanimously recommending endorsement of the pact, and details will be released during the meeting.

Negotiations began at the end of June -- at the same time deals with Stellantis and General Motors were set to expire.

The union opted to negotiate with Ford first -- a move similar to the one it took during the last round of auto talks in 2023.

Unifor is expected to begin negotiations with the other two Detroit Big 3 automakers after the Ford agreement is ratified.