Unifor to begin ratification meetings Friday for tentative deal with Ford Motor Co.

Unifor National President Lana Payne speaks to media after the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Ford Motor Co., in Toronto, on Monday, June 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Unifor National President Lana Payne speaks to media after the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Ford Motor Co., in Toronto, on Monday, June 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

TORONTO — The union representing roughly 5,000 workers at Ford Motor Co. in Canada will hold ratification meetings this week for a tentative contract agreement reached over the weekend.

Unifor says details of the proposed new contract will be presented to members at meetings starting this coming Friday and continuing over the weekend.

The tentative three-year agreement announced on Saturday has received the unanimous endorsement of the Unifor Ford master bargaining committee.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says securing the tentative agreement comes at a vital time for Canada’s autoworkers and the domestic industry.

Negotiations began at the end of last month -- at the same time deals at all three of the big American automakers, including Stellantis and General Motors were set to expire.

The union opted to negotiate with Ford first-- a move similar to the one it took during the last round of talks in 2023.

Unifor is expected to begin negotiations with the other two automakers after the Ford agreement is ratified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.

The Canadian Press