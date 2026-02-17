One of Windsor’s long-standing cultural landmarks is set to change hands after members of the Fogolar Furlan Club voted to sell the property where generations of residents have attended weddings, banquets, and community events.

In a letter to members, the club’s board of directors says a membership vote held Feb. 11 passed by a wide margin. Out of 247 ballots cast, 217 supported selling the current property, with 25 opposed, three abstentions, and two spoiled ballots.

While the property at 1800 North Service Rd. is being put up for sale, the building is not closing immediately. The board says the club will continue normal operations and honour all existing bookings through the end of 2026.

That means weddings, banquets, and other events already scheduled at the hall can proceed as planned for the rest of the year.

The decision follows what the board described as lengthy discussions about the club’s financial future.

“This was not an easy decision,” the board wrote, saying the outcome followed “careful consideration and thoughtful discussion about the long-term sustainability of our organization.”

In the letter, the board also pointed to the rising costs and challenges tied to the hall and banquet operation.

The banquet and hall rental business has become increasingly challenging to maintain, and this change will allow us to eliminate the financial pressures associated with operating a large facility," the board said.

Club leadership framed the move as a way to protect the organization itself, even if the building changes hands.

“Most importantly, this decision is about preserving and strengthening our Fogolar Furlan for the future,” the letter states.

For many in Windsor-Essex, the Fogolar Furlan building has long been a familiar sight and a gathering place for major life events, from weddings and anniversaries to community fundraisers and cultural celebrations.

In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the club sold roughly 10 acres of surplus land to HD Development Group, which is now planning a multi-building residential project on the site.

The board says members will be kept informed as the sale process moves forward and as future plans for the club are developed.

The Fogolar Furlan club opened in 1961.