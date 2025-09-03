First Student says it's ready and able to meet with Unifor Local 195, but says the union has not shown interest in negotiating a resolution.

In a statement to AM800 news, the bus company says "we see no viable path forward."

Talks between the two sides broke off last month and have not restarted.

The union has said the company left the bargaining table and has made a very serious threat of a potential lockout.

The company's statement says "we remain committed to our employees and to fair compensation."

The statements goes on to say, "drivers at our Windsor location have been offered among the highest pay in the region, reflecting our dedication to recognizing and rewarding their work."

It says Unifor-represented drivers at our Chatham location ratified the same offer with 83% support, and our Sarnia location followed with 70% approval, reinforcing that the proposal is both competitive and acceptable to our workforce.

The company says Chatham, Sarnia, and Windsor have the same hourly rate, and Unifor has provided no explanation why our offer was sufficient for Chatham and Sarnia school bus drivers but not Windsor drivers.

Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout is disputing the company's statement and says it's 'not totally accurate'.

He says it's not fair to compare the workers in Windsor, Chatham and Sarnia.

"Yes the money is the same between Chatham, Windsor and Sarnia but the challenge we have in Windsor is much higher from cost of living, expenses, real estate, homes, and rent than what it is in Chatham," he says. "We don't have master bargaining and our members expect much higher rate of pay."

Nabbout says wages remain a key issue in contract talks.

"The company don't pay the drivers any benefits," says Nabbout. "They don't pay the drivers any pension. The only thing they pay is wages, $20.55 is not sufficient and the company is not willing to set up to the plate and reward our members what they deserve."

He says the company's threat is careless and will leave students and families stranded.

Nabbout says the union recently sent the company an email, telling them to return to the bargaining table.

"I think in the last few days, we had some communication going with the company and we have told the company we are willing to resume negotiations however we are available on September 15 to resume negotiation talks," says Nabbout.

Nabbout says the company is threatening to lockout drivers on September 12.

He says the union is available to resume contract talks on September 15.

Local 195 represents 180 First Student bus drivers in Windsor-Essex.

In August, they voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action if needed to back contract demands.

The company's statement finishes off by saying, "we deeply regret that this situation has reached this point."