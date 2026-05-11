The Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs (OAFC) gathered at Queen's Park last week for the annual Fire and Life Safety Advocacy Day.

Windsor Fire Chief Jamie Waffle was among chiefs from 437 fire departments across Ontario who attended the event.

Waffle says the day is an effective tool for strengthening relationships between the fire service and MPPs from all political parties.

"We have roughly 437 fire departments across the province. We all have similar needs, concerns and issues that we're trying to manage and deal with," he said."

He said cancer prevention remains a major focus for the fire service.

"The rates at which firefighters across the province, and really across North America are exposed to carcinogens is significant and puts them at significant risk," Waffle said.

Chief Waffle was honoured to represent the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs at Queen’s Park this week, advocating for firefighters across Ontario. Thank you to the OAFC team, MPP's and Ministers who welcomed all to discuss key issues impacting fire services of the province.*JS pic.twitter.com/7vwDIGDaR0 — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) May 8, 2026

Waffle commended the province for the $119,000 grant Windsor Fire and Rescue Services received earlier this year that helped fund new protective equipment aimed at reducing firefighter exposure to contaminants.

He added the chiefs are seeking long-term, sustainable funding that also expands mental health supports.

"One of the things obviously we're looking for as chiefs is to have some sustainable funding so that we know how to plan for it, not just for the next year and this year, but for the years to come," he said.

"Really focusing on firefighter wellness and safety."

Waffle says he met with regional MPPs including Windsor-Tecumseh’s Andrew Dowie, Windsor West’s Lisa Gretzky, and Essex MPP Anthony Leardi.

He says the message from the fire chiefs was well received.

"All of them, regardless of what party lines they’ve come from, have been supportive of the asks and from the fire service across Ontario," he said.

Amherstburg fire chief Michael Mio was also in attendance.