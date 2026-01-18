Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has received provincial funding.

The Ontario government is investing $119,000 to support city firefighters through the Fire Protection Grant.

The funding will be used to purchase a bunker gear washer extractor, bunker gear dryer cabinet, an SCBA air fill compressor, and additional personal protective gear.

This equipment will ensure firefighters have access to clean, safe hear, and reduces exposure to harmful contaminants.

It will also support eligible projects for lithium-ion battery incident response, enhancing municipal cancer prevention initiatives, and minor infrastructure upgrades and modernization.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Town of Tecumseh would receive just under $35,000 through the same grant.

This year's Fire Protection Grant will support all 380 municipal fire services in Ontario, helping the approximately 33,000 firefighters who protect Ontario and keep our communities safe.