Feeder plant workers welcome Windsor Assembly restart, but concerns remain

Stellantis workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant leaving the plant Tuesday morning after the relaunch of the third shift, February 17, 2026.

Workers at feeder plants supplying Windsor Assembly are welcoming the return of full production Monday, but concerns about Stellantis’ long-term plans haven’t gone away.

Emile Nabbout, president of Unifor Local 195, represents roughly 800 workers at 22 parts suppliers that depend on vehicle production at Windsor Assembly.

He says weeks of shutdowns have created uncertainty throughout the automotive supply chain and members are hoping the disruptions are finally behind them.

“That’s good news and hopefully those kind of interruption doesn’t reoccur as many time as happened since October 19th up to now,” Nabbout said.

He says as Stellantis continues to reshape its Canadian operations and contract talks remain unresolved, many members wonder what the future holds.

“They feel that the employer let them down. There is a high level of concern what’s happening right now with the tariff war and the impact, and the decision the company is making them worrisome to some degree,” he said.

Nabbout says the amount of downtime seen in recent weeks is far from normal and has adds the instability is raising bigger questions about Stellantis’ strategy.

“This is not a normal condition, and that’s not creating any type of stability. That’s concerning, and we don’t know if this is a part of the strategy the company is doing. That’s something the company need to answer,” Nabbout said.

Stellantis has previously said the shutdowns were tied to changing market conditions, including consumer demand and the impact of tariffs, and that the company continues to adjust manufacturing operations as needed.

Nabbout says Unifor will continue pushing for job security and future manufacturing commitments in Canada as members return to work.