Production halt at Windsor Assembly Plant extended

The Chrysler Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ont. is seen on Feb. 5, 2026. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Another production shutdown has been announced at the Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP).

Stellantis has cancelled production for the week of November 9, with production workers told not to report to work unless directed by a supervisor. Skilled trades workers are expected to report for their regular shifts.

The latest cancellation extends a string of shutdowns that began last month amid a contract dispute between Stellantis and Unifor. Production was previously cancelled for the weeks of Oct. 19, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.

The union’s contract expired Sept. 20 and negotiations have been stalled since Sept. 11.

Earlier this week, Unifor Local 444 President James Stewart said discussions involving the union, Stellantis and the federal government were continuing, although formal bargaining had not resumed.

Key issues include the future of the idled Brampton Assembly Plant and Windsor’s third shift.

WAP employs about 6,400 workers and assembles the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Voyager, Grand Caravan and Dodge Charger.

AM800 News has reached out to Local 444 for comment on the latest shutdown.

-With files from AM800’s Kathie McMann and Rob Hindi