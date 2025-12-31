The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says 37-year-old William Turner has been located and arrested in Toronto by the Toronto Police Service.

He was wanted after going unlawfully at large on November 27.

In early December, the R.O.P.E. Squad said Turner was known to frequent London, Woodstock, St. Thomas, Sarnia, the Greater Toronto Area, and Windsor.

Turner is currently serving a seven-year sentence for two counts of armed robbery, two counts of robbery, and possession of a schedule substance