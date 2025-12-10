A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may be in Windsor.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public's assistance in locating 37-year-old William Turner.

He's wanted for a breach of his statutory release.

The 37-year-old is described as a Caucasian man, 6'4", 230 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The R.O.P.E. Squad says Turner also has several tattoos, including a gun outline on his right arm, a masked face on his upper right arm, and CWB on the right side of his neck.

He's serving a six-year, four-month and 10-day sentence for two counts of armed robbery, two counts of robbery and possession of a schedule substance.

Turner is known to frequent London, Woodstock, St. Thomas, Sarnia, the Greater Toronto Area, and Windsor.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad or Crime Stoppers.