A federal offender who's known to frequent Essex County and was unlawfully at large is back behind bars this morning.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad says 37-year-old Sean Robertson was located and arrested by the OPP in Tillsonburg.



AM800 News reported late last week, Robertson is serving a five-year prison sentence for several convictions, including armed robbery with a knife, robbery with violence and flight from police.