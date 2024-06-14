The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted federal offender.

The R.O.P.E. squad says Sean Robertson is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching of his Statutory Release.



He's described as a Caucasian man, 37 years of age, 6'0'' (183cm), 176 lbs (80 kgs) with brown hair and blue eyes.



Robertson has tribal art tattoos on his left arm, and a clover on the right side of his Neck.



He's serving a five year sentence for armed robbery, robbery with violence, two counts of robbery, possession of a weapon, flight from police, two counts of dangerous operations of a vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft under $5000 and fail to comply with a court order.



The provincial R.O.P.E. squad says Robertson is known to frequent Hamilton, Brantford, Niagara Falls, London, Tillsonburg, Woodstock, Essex County and Simcoe.



Anyone with information is asked to call the R.O.P.E. Squad at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers.

