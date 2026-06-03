Federal funding reinstated for Colchester Harbour dredging

The federal government has reinstated support for Colchester Harbour, establishing a new cost-sharing fund for municipal-led projects at Small Craft Harbours.

Last year, Essex council learned a federal program would no longer cover part of the harbour’s dredging costs, potentially leaving taxpayers with an added expense of up to $40,000.

A letter was submitted in January requesting the federal government reconsider.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says dredging is usually done a couple times a year in the fall depending on water levels.

“We were really concerned that we were going to lose this partnership, so to see the federal government review and open this agreement again, we’re really thrilled because the harbour doesn’t bring in a lot of money for us,” she said.

“We’re actually looking into the the harbour and to see financially how much we’re losing each year, because it is a federal harbour, so it’s good for them to take responsibility on this file.”

Bondy says without support, costs would fall on residents.

“Everything adds up when you’re a small local municipality, so receiving $40,000 from the federal government for operations of their harbour is really good news,” she said.

Bondy said funding would be available once the town submits an application and gets approval.

“We have to make a proposal and get approval before we spend any money,” she said.

“So if we spent money in the past that doesn’t qualify, but, for new projects or if we have some maintenance, future dredging as you know this fall, then that would qualify.”

The report laying out what it costs the municipality to run the harbour was ordered at a council meeting in early May and is due back at a later date.