Windsor police are reminding the community of opioid safety after officers responded to three suspected opioid overdoses in the last 24 hours, one of which was fatal.
Police and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) urged the public to follow these tips over the continued risk posed by local drug supply:
Signs of an opioid overdose include:
Last month, WECHU board of directors was provided an update which showed that in 2024 Windsor-Essex experienced record-high opioid-related emergency department visits, and opioid-related deaths that significantly exceeded provincial rates.
Support, information, and where to get free naloxone kits are available through WECHU at https://www.wechu.org/opioids/how-get-naloxone-kit.