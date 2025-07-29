Windsor police are reminding the community of opioid safety after officers responded to three suspected opioid overdoses in the last 24 hours, one of which was fatal.

Police and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) urged the public to follow these tips over the continued risk posed by local drug supply:

Never use alone. If possible, use with someone you trust or call a supervised consumption line, like the National Overdose Response Service at 1-888-688-6677

Always carry naloxone, as it can reverse an opioid overdose

Always carry naloxone, as it can reverse an opioid overdose

Call 911 right away in the event of an opioid overdose, even if naloxone is used

Signs of an opioid overdose include:

Blue lips or nails

Dizziness

Can’t be woken up

Choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds

Slow, weak or not breathing

Drowsiness or difficulty staying awake

Last month, WECHU board of directors was provided an update which showed that in 2024 Windsor-Essex experienced record-high opioid-related emergency department visits , and opioid-related deaths that significantly exceeded provincial rates.