The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is seeking solutions to address high rates of opioid-related emergency visits and deaths in the area.

Windsor and Essex County have consistently ranked among the areas in Ontario with the highest opioid overdose rates.

An update was provided on Thursday during the WECHU Board Meeting, which showed that Windsor-Essex experienced record-high opioid-related emergency departments, and opioid-related deaths that significantly exceeded provincial rates.

In 2024, the region saw 519 emergency department visits for opioid overdoses - the highest number on record since 2014. Windsor-Essex's opioid overdose rate is 11.09 per 10,000 residents, significantly higher than the provincial average of 7.76 per 10,000 residents.

Opioid-related deaths in the region are also on the rise, with 127 fatalities reported in 2023. This reported number puts the region nearly double the provincial number - with 28.9 deaths per 100,000 residents locally compared to the provincial average of 16.8.

The Health Unit Board passed a motion on Thursday to push for funding opportunities from all levels of government, and that communities who are experiencing disproportionately high overdose rates - such as Windsor-Essex - be prioritized to fund essential services.

Eric Nadalin, Director of Public Health Programs with the Health Unit, says funding is crucial to offer critical services.

"Windsor-Essex is amongst the top, if not the top, in a lot of those statistical categories. So, we know that upper levels of government make a number of different funding decisions over the course of the year, and based on the data we feel that it's important to advocate to the government that those funds comes to communities like Windsor-Essex where we see those disproportionately high rates."

Nadalin says the Health Unit continues to do a number of initiatives.

"Working with those people who use substances has been a focus of ours, and will continue to be a focus of ours as we move forward, and looking at new ways that if people are using they can use more safely including more advanced drug checking technologies, including engaging them in conversations about their use so that we have a better understanding of where they're coming from, how they found themselves to be in the position that they're in."

The Medical Officer of Health with the Health Unit, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, says these rates are concern.

"It's pressure on the health care partners, and the emergency department, it also talks about the burden on these individuals. Each overdose can lead to permanent brain damage, and other issues related, so it's very concerning."

The Substance Use Prevention and Harm Reduction department was created in January 2025 and is actively engaged in several ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing substance use and promoting community well-being.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will continue to explore new partnership opportunities with local agencies.