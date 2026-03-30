Despite a chilly Saturday morning and a light dusting of snow, the city councillor for downtown Windsor is calling opening day at the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market 'fantastic'.

"I was worried that the light snow and the cold was going to keep people away, but just like downtown, you can't knock us down, so it was packed; it was packed, and vendors were fantastic," says Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino. "The food court was a hit."

Agostino says the market usually sees about 2,500 visitors every Saturday during the market season, but this past weekend, he's estimating 2,000 attended the market.

"Everyone loved the fact that there was a sheltered area where we brought in some space heaters, some of those propane torch heaters that people really seem to enjoy, and there was a nice place where people can get a bit to eat and actually sit down and take a load off before they continued shopping, so everything was incredibly positive," says Agostino.

As AM800 news reported earlier this month, this year's market includes 25 per cent more vendors and the introduction of a food hall.

Agostino says Saturday's opening also included the unveiling of banners and signage for the 'Market District.'

"The diehards and a lot of people who just couldn't wait to get out and wanted to check out the changes and be part of the brand-new market district, which was probably the biggest hit; everybody was talking about how they loved the banners and they loved the look and they loved the feel; it was great."

The market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It's located on Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte Street West and Park Street.