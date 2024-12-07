Santa Claus is coming to town Saturday night.

Windsor's annual Santa Claus Parade returns to downtown beginning 6 p.m.

Last month Zach Dereniowski, also known as MD Motivator, was announced as grand marshall for the event, which will also celebrate the St. Clair College football team, who were crowned the 2024 CJFL National Champions.

Dereniowski is from Windsor and creates uplifting videos on social media with millions of viewers.

Speaking on AM800's Morning's with Mike and Meg, Dereniowski says one family will be surprised during the parade.

"Although I'll be the grand marshall, it will not only just be me. I can't share too much of the story, but we have a really incredible family, we have Freeds on board, we now have the parade on board, and Renaldo [Agostino] on board, so hopefully Windsor-Essex will get behind this and it will go really well."

He says he's ready to spread the holiday cheer.

"I remember going there obviously as a kid, so it's like a full circle moment, and I just feel so honoured, it just feels crazy to think that I make videos, make people happy and then I get this ultimate Windsor-Essex award. Very very excited for it."

Dereniowski says he's looking forward to seeing everyone along the parade route.

"If you see me, ask for a photo, I will say yes to every single person, it means the most that people would want to."

The parade route starts at Ouellette Avenue and Elliot Street heading towards the river before turning left onto Riverside Drive and ending at Caron Avenue.

The Pelissier Street Parking Garage will also be transformed into a magical shopping experience during the Jingle & Mingle Downtown Windsor Holiday Market.

The market will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring local vendors, unique handcrafted gifts, and seasonal treats.