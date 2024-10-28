A Windsor woman expecting a baby is concerned during the ongoing strike of X-Ray, ultrasound technologists and other medical workers in the region .

130 unionized workers at Clear Medical Imaging walked off the job Friday to back contract demands.

The workers, who are represented by Unifor Local 2458, are spread across 11 locations in Windsor, Tecumseh, LaSalle, Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to the union, wages, benefits, mandatory overtime and job security are key issues in the dispute.

Lorisa Balint, 29, says while she fully supports the workers' right to strike, she is concerned and stressed.

"It sucks for somebody like me who is waiting on an ultrasound, my first ultrasound for my pregnancy and not knowing if I'm going to be able to get that or not, and not knowing if the baby's going to be okay or not."

Balint says she has an appointment scheduled for this Wednesday with Clear Medical, and according to her, no one from the company reached out to cancel or reschedule.

She says she has called around to other ultrasound offices, but was told it would be until mid-January until they could get her in.

"By that time I should have already had two or three ultrasounds and it's really unfortunate it will take that long."

Balint was told she could try the hospital, but has to go through her family doctor for the appropriate paperwork before they would consider booking her in.

"Might have to start looking outside of Windsor and Essex County to be able to get this ultrasound that is very important to the health of my baby."

Negotiations broke off around 2 p.m. Thursday and president of Unifor Local 2458, Ken Durocher, said as of Sunday, no new talks were planned.