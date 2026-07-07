EWSWA waives some storm cleanup fees

A strong summer storm moved through Windsor-Essex, downing trees and knocking out power, on July 3, 2026. A mature tree is taped off at the intersection of Seminole St. and Drouillard Rd. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor).

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority is helping residents clean up after last week’s storm.

EWSWA has temporarily waived fees for residential customers using double-axle trailers to dispose of storm-related branches and yard waste.

am800-news-fallen-tree-july2026 A fallen tree on a home in LaSalle. July 4, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

The fee exemption takes effect immediately and runs through August 1.

Branch and tree trunk size restrictions remain in place, and commercial customers will still pay standard disposal fees.

Residents who paid a double-axle trailer fee on or after July 4 may be eligible for a refund and are encouraged to contact EWSWA for more information.