Powerful storm tears through Windsor-Essex, leaving widespread damage

A strong summer storm moved through Windsor-Essex, downing trees and knocking out power, on July 3, 2026. A mature tree is taped off at the intersection of Seminole St. and Drouillard Rd. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)

Residents across Windsor-Essex are cleaning up Saturday morning after a strong summer storm moved through Friday evening, downing multiple trees and branches.

A yellow thunderstorm warning was issued by Environment Canada around 6:15 p.m., before being upgraded to an orange thunderstorm warning shortly after 7 p.m.

The storm knocked out power to thousands at its peak as the weather service warned of destructive wind gusts between 110 and 129 km/h, heavy rain and hail.

Storm damage at Essex Fun Fest

The storm also caused significant damage at the Essex Fun Fest. Strong winds toppled fences, vendor displays and several tents, prompting a response from Essex Fire and Rescue and Essex-Windsor EMS.

Due to the damage, organizers cancelled the remainder of Friday’s festivities.

In a social media post late Friday, organizers said the Essex Fun Fest Parade was scheduled to go on at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and the festival grounds to open at 11:30 a.m.

They say some vendors may be affected because of the storm, and a further update on entertainment, the beer tent, tickets and logistics was expected Saturday morning.

Power restoration

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, ENWIN Utilities said its crews were working safely and efficiently to restore service.

Downed wires should be reported to 519-255-2727.

As of 6 a.m. Saturday, around 865 customers were without power.

Essex Powerlines and E.L.K. Energy also reported multiple power outages and said restoration efforts were underway.