Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics ratify three-year deal

Local EMS paramedics and support staff have ratified a new three-year deal, October 13, 2026.

More than 350 Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics and support staff have a new collective agreement.

They ratified a three-year deal that’s retroactive to April 1, 2026.

It includes a 6.64 per cent wage increase in 2026, 6.25 per cent in 2027, 3.13 per cent in April 2028, and 3.94 in October 2028.

According to a County of Essex release, the increases apply to both Primary Care Paramedics (PCPs) and Advanced Care Paramedics (ACPs).

The county says the top hourly wage for PCPs will reach $56.50 effective October 1, 2028, and the corresponding top hourly wage for ACPs will be $60.13.

The deal also includes enhanced mental health benefits for eligible employees and their dependants, as well as new occupational psychological health and support provisions following critical incidents.

am800-news-ems-truck-aug-2026 Essex-Windsor EMS ambulance. August 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

As AM800 news previously reported, Essex County Council approved the deal on October 7.

CUPE Local 2974.2 represents the EMS paramedics and support staff.

The county says the agreement was ratified by CUPE members on Tuesday.

The new deal runs through March 31, 2029.