Essex-Windsor EMS employees set to vote on tentative deal

More than 300 paramedics and support staff with Essex-Windsor EMS will vote on a tentative agreement early next week.

Essex County Council approved the tentative deal during a closed session on Wednesday afternoon.

Specifics of the tentative agreement have not been released.

CUPE Local 2974 President James Jovanovic told AM800 News on Wednesday night that membership information meetings will take place Thursday and Friday to present the details of the deal to the members.

Voting will open to the members following the conclusion of the Friday evening meeting, and will remain open until Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Jovanovic says that with the Thanksgiving weekend, the union wants to give everyone an opportunity to review and vote on the deal.

Jovanovic told AM800 News on Tuesday that the deal came together after the County of Essex reached out to the union late Monday afternoon.

This came after the union indicated they were set to strike as early as October 9 after talks broke down late last week.

The County says they will not release details until the ratification process is complete.