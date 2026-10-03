No deal reached; Essex-Windsor EMS strike could come as early as October 9

The first-ever strike by Essex-Windsor EMS in the region is getting closer after another day of bargaining ended without a deal.

CUPE Local 2974, who represents about 340 paramedics and support staff, met with the County of Essex for negotiations on Friday, Oct. 2; however, those talks ended without a deal in place.

The Ontario Labour Relations Board has rejected the County’s request to reconsider an Essential Ambulance Services Agreement, meaning staffing would be reduced by about 20 per cent during a strike.

The Labour Board says the Essential Services Agreement must be finalized by October 8 - meaning a strike could happen as early as October 9.

In a statement provided by the County, it says they won’t comment directly on negotiations, but says they made competitive offers that would significantly increase primary care paramedic wages over the next three years - putting Essex-Windsor EMS among the highest-paid services in Ontario by 2028.

The County also says it’s offered to resolve the remaining issues through binding interest arbitration to avoid a labour disruption.

CUPE Local 2974 President James Jovanovic says the union went into talks hopeful that a deal could be reached but says the County didn’t move on the remaining issues.

“We moved several times. We did everything we could. We gave the employer multiple options on how to close that gap, including non-monetary. And unfortunately, the employer simply would not move at all to narrow that remaining gap, ultimately leading to the end of the day where we are unable to reach a deal and we move forward.”

He says the County is now putting the decision on County Council for whether or not administration should get back to the table.

“The union remains willing to meet any day, at any time. However, the employer has made it clear that they will not move. So short of County Council instructing them to return to the table and to close out a deal, it does not appear likely that the two sides will meet.”

Jovanovic says the union is reminding residents to continue calling 911 for medical emergencies.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re going to be shortly heading into a holiday weekend where other avenues of care such as clinics might be closed or likely will be closed. So again, this will be unfortunate for the community. However, we can no longer be a part of a systemic problem that is leading to these issues day after day.”

Jovanovic says it’s an overall service reduction of 20 per cent. 10 per cent of that would be frontline ambulances, while the other 10 per cent would include administration and support staff.

Under the agreement, the County says six ambulances would be removed from service during the day and three overnight, while the Community Paramedicine Program would be temporarily suspended.

Both sides are reminding residents to continue calling 911 for medical emergencies.