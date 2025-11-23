Officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) appeared before Essex council Monday night speaking to how it conducts its seasonal beach water testing across the region.

Council had requested more information following closures of Colchester Beach due to elevated levels of E.coli.

Over the 2025 season, WECHU issued five warnings and two closures of Colchester Beach.

Council heard that water testing was completed on Wednesday's and samples were sent to the public health lab in London with results made available two days later.

WECHU also said as of the 2025 season, it started using a predictive beach modelling tool which uses historical beach water sampling data and current conditions to predict future water quality results.

Deputy Mayor and WECHU board member, Rob Shepley, said he had been hearing from the community who questioned why there couldn't be additional testing sooner in order to have beaches reopened for weekends.

"A lot of the businesses and tourism out there really really rely on that beach being open and as one of the business owners in the area, I do see a significant drop when we don't open. It's that much of a difference when that beach isn't open," said Shepley.

WECHU's senior director of public health programs, Kristy McBeth, said the health unit is confined by having to send samples to the lab in London.

"What it could do as an example, if there was an additional [testing] is that potentially the town could test on Monday, we could post something on Wednesday, and then we would test on Wednesday and post a more up to date E.coli result on Friday for the weekend," McBeth said.

"So it doesn't necessarily totally change the situation. We're still confined by sending it to the lab waiting for those results to come back."

Mayor Sherry Bondy outlined WECHU's tips on how the town and residents can reduce water pollution.

"Always pick up your animal waste. Pet waste is a major source of bacteria. Don’t use soap in the beach water as it feeds the algae and bacteria. Don't litter. Don't dispose of human waste in the water. Don't feed or leave food to attract animals or birds near the water. Don't go in the water if you have an infection or an open wound," Bondy said.

In agricultural areas, WECHU recommends to fence animals away from streams and give them other sources of water, and ensure feedlot and manure pile runoff is properly contained.