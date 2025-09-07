Essex council has voted to move forward with the proposed Essex Town Centre Park.

At Monday's meeting, council approved the design plans of the park for the property located at the intersection of Lane Street and Jones Street in Essex Centre.

In 2024, the town assumed land in accordance with the parkland dedication requirement for new housing developments.

Over the month of May , the town received feedback from residents. A majority of which was positive .

The project proposes a playground set, swing area, seating areas, pavilion, bike rack, water bottle filling station, and planting beds.

Residents said the design of the new park looked wonderful for kids. Another resident urged the town to complete the park stating the project was an essential investment in the well-being and future of the community.

Council feedback mentioned that there should be more activities for teenagers.

Administration said the park has features that would accommodate older ages as the level of challenge for the rope climber is considered higher difficulty than other standard playground features. As well, the shelter space is a great area for teens and adults to socialize.

$300,000 was previously set aside through developer charges to pay for the project.

Park construction will come back to council during 2026 budget deliberations.