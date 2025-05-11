The Town of Essex is seeking public feedback on the proposed Essex Town Centre Park.

The property is located at the intersection of Lane Street and Jones Street in Essex Centre.

In 2024, the town assumed land in accordance with the parkland dedication requirement for new housing developments.

Administration has been working with Ron Koudys Landscape Architects to develop a design plan for the park, with renderings available to view on the town website.

The project proposes a playground set, swing area, seating areas, pavilion, bike rack, water bottle filling station, and planting beds.

Ward 1 councillor Katie McGuire-Blais said she fully supported the project.

"I'm never going to say no to parkland because I think we need more of it, and I'm disappointed we don't have more," she said. "I would like to see some more options for adults, young adults, and seniors. This does have a small walking path, which is nice, and it does have some green space, but there's not much for anybody over the age of nine," McGuire-Blais added.

Ward 2 councillor Kim Verbeek said the town needed more green space and parks.

"I'm hoping that the public, and of course you and your design team, are looking towards perhaps at least one or more pollinator gardens, as opposed to the overpriced, over water consuming annuals that cost a lot of water, a lot of labour intense," Verbeek said.

Jake Morassut, Director, Community Services told council that $300,000 has been set aside through developer charges to pay for the project.

"Depending on the prices and the feedback we get, we can also have this in a couple different phases," Morassut said. "We can start off with the playground area, and then we can have an add on later on where we keep more of an open space, a grass area, and then we always add amenities later depending on the cost, so really looking for that public feedback to get their input," he said.

Park construction is anticipated to come to council during the 2026 budget deliberation.