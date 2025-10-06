The fight against flooding in Essex continues.

Mayor Sherry Bondy will present two notices of motion at Monday's town council meeting.

One will ask administration to examine the drainage system along County Road 50 from Erie Road to County Road 41, to find out the number of drains, capacity of drains, and whether or not Council has any ability to implement drainage works without a petition from residents.

Bondy says that is a 'user pay system' so the town could approach residents to see if they're interested in paying for upgrades and if not, infrastructure improvements could be made and added to the property owners tax bill.

The second notice of motion calls for a debriefing report on Harrow's flooding incident in September and will ask administration to look at flood patterns in low lying areas.

"I want more answers on if you still flooded, why and then we can see what the town can do, what the town can't do but really at this point we just need more information", she said.

Bondy says staff may have to go door to door to let residents know about the subsidy programs the town offers to help mitigate flooding.

She says after the reports come back, council may put aside extra funding to help fix flooding issues.

Environment Canada says over 190 mm or seven inches of rain fell over the Harrow region on Sept. 24, leaving roads and some basements flooded.

The storm was very similar to one that hit over two days in Aug. 2023, when 214 mm of rain, or 8.4 inches fell, prompting Environment Canada to call it a "one in 100 year event".