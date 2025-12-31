Essex mayor Sherry Bondy has provided an update on the pockets of areas in her municipality still without the new blue recycling cart.

In mid-December, Bondy told AM800 that 200 residents were affected .

The first pick up in Essex is set for Jan 8, 2025.

Bondy said there about sixty left on her list and she's been in near daily contact with the CEO of Circular Materials.

"They really people to submit to the contractor their address to ensure they get a bin because, they can't just go back to the area and drive down a road and say okay, who didn't get it by looking visually. Some people have them in their backyard, so we still really need a lot of support from the community to get this through the finish line," she said.

Bondy believes there could be more Essex residents affected and added that she wants to work with them.

"I'm really passionate about recycling. I don't want to see of our valuable recycling material go into the landfill. Essex is the host municipality. So if you're listening to this you can find my information on the Town of Essex website. Through social media that's how I got my list, and we know that not everybody is active on social media," Bondy said.

Bondy said residents who don't have the new bin by their next pick up date should watch Circular Material's social media channels.

"There may be an exemption. There may be a couple rounds where they have to use the small carts, but, there's a very different pick up process from the small carts to the big bin so it's something that I want to encourage yet. I still want to work with people to ensure they all get their bins," she said.

Bondy can be reached through a private Facebook message here.