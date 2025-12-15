Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says there are pockets of areas in her municipality without the new blue recycling cart.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Bondy says she has a list with 200 residents still without carts.

She says she's gathering residents' addresses and taking them right to Circular Materials.

Bondy says she is working really well with the organization and knows residents have also reached out to them.

She says she's noticing patterns where residents haven't received their new blue carts.

"We have land lease communities, for example, Viscount Estates," she says. "I believe everybody in there, which is almost 500 residents, didn't get a blue cart. We have new developments, so the brand-new subdivisions that only have 10 homes in them, some of those upper apartments, some rural roads—it's actually everywhere."

Bondy says she has already sent four emails to Circular Materials.

"I am working really well with Circular Materials; you know we're going back and forth, but I'm almost wondering like they might need to have a backup plan because I'm not sure everybody is going to have a cart in time," says Bondy.

She says she's worried residents won't have the carts in time for the launch.

"If all the carts don't come, you may hear back from me; going they need to ensure that the smaller boxes are picked up until everybody is uploaded," she says. "Recycling is important.

Last week, Circular Materials CEO Allen Langdon told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that most of the recycling carts have been delivered to residents.

He said remaining carts would be delivered in the next week or two.

Langdon said they need to make sure all the bins are out before Christmas.

He said if residents are concerned, they should contact the organization.

The new recycling program begins in Windsor-Essex on January 1, 2026.

Earlier this fall, Circular Materials started to deliver a 95-gallon recycling cart but earlier this month announced the carts can be exchanged for a smaller 240-litre recycling cart.