Essex County Warden calls Gordie Howe Bridge opening ‘monumental’

The Warden of Essex County says it’s a monumental day as the ribbon-cutting of the Gordie Howe International Bridge takes place.

Hilda MacDonald, the Warden and the mayor of Leamington, is one of many local dignitaries at the bridge for the ceremony.

The ceremony will also include dignitaries such as Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Gregor Robertson, federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, Mark Wiseman, Ambassador of Canada to the United States, and the Howe family.

The bridge is expected to open to traffic as early as 12 p.m. Monday.

The new international crossing will create a direct, highway-to-highway connection between Ontario’s Highway 401 and Michigan’s I-75, along a corridor where there is $300-billion a year in trade between Canada and the U.S.

The bridge will feature six lanes, 16 toll lanes, and 60 Canada and U.S. inspection lanes.

MacDonald says this is a monumental moment.

“This is something not everyone gets to experience in their lifetime, and this is the future. To see young kids here today, I’ve got goosebumps. When they’re 70, they can tell their grandkids ‘I was here at the opening’, like is that not cool!?”

am800-news-gordie-howe-ribbon-july-24-2026 The Gordie Howe International Bridge ribbon for the ribbon-cutting event in Windsor, Ont. on July 24, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

She says despite trade tensions, the vibe is great.

“Everybody is excited, everyone mentioned what a wonderful sense of community that we’re feeling together, that we’ve gotten through all of this and here we are ready to celebrate and start it off for Monday.”

MacDonald says this bridge will be crucial for the region.

“It’s efficiency, it’s just easier, quicker, financially efficient, all of that for the region whether it’s auto or it’s ag [agriculture], whatever we’re shipping across and coming this way... it’s more efficient.”

The bridge’s opening was originally planned for early June but was delayed while Canada and the U.S. resolved outstanding issues. The announcement earlier this month confirmed the crossing will officially open to traffic on July 27.

The Gordie Howe’s multi-use path is set to open to pedestrians and cyclists on August 5.

Construction on the bridge began in 2018.