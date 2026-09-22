Essex County OPP continue e-bike enforcement with more charges laid in Tecumseh

An OPP cruiser with flashing lights sits behind the OPP logo. Wed., April 22, 2026. PHOTO: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County continue to clamp down on e-biker riders.

According to the OPP, officers saw an e-bike travelling faster than the posted 40 km/hr limit in a community safety zone on Centennial Drive in Tecumseh on Saturday, September 19, just before 8 a.m.

OPP says officers attempted to stop the e-bike, but the driver failed to stop.

The male driver was located and stopped shortly after.

Police say the 34-year-old man is charged with fail to stop for police, speeding - community safety zone, drive motor vehicle, no plates, and drive a motor vehicle, no plates.

Last week, police charged parents of two underage e-bike riders in Lakeshore.

Provincial Police say e-bikes travelling faster than 32 km/hr are treated as a motor vehicle and must have insurance, licence plates, and the driver must have a licence.