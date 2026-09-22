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Essex County OPP continue e-bike enforcement with more charges laid in Tecumseh

By
Rob Hindi
OPP cruiser with lights on An OPP cruiser with flashing lights sits behind the OPP logo. Wed., April 22, 2026. PHOTO: OPP

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Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County continue to clamp down on e-biker riders.

According to the OPP, officers saw an e-bike travelling faster than the posted 40 km/hr limit in a community safety zone on Centennial Drive in Tecumseh on Saturday, September 19, just before 8 a.m.

OPP says officers attempted to stop the e-bike, but the driver failed to stop.

The male driver was located and stopped shortly after.

Police say the 34-year-old man is charged with fail to stop for police, speeding - community safety zone, drive motor vehicle, no plates, and drive a motor vehicle, no plates.

Last week, police charged parents of two underage e-bike riders in Lakeshore.

Provincial Police say e-bikes travelling faster than 32 km/hr are treated as a motor vehicle and must have insurance, licence plates, and the driver must have a licence.