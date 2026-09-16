Parents charged after underage e-bike riders stopped in Lakeshore

The back of a police vehicle with officers visible in the background. (File photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)

The parents of two underage e-bike riders have been charged.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County, two youth under the age of 16 were stopped while operating e-bikes on Notre Dame Street in Lakeshore on Tuesday, September 15.

Police say a parent of each child was charged with permit person under 16 to drive contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Provincial police say officers are out enforcing Ontario laws and regulations on e-bikes.

They say people continue to ignore them and drive them unsafely.

Police say riders must be at least 16 years old, they need to wear an approved bicycle or motorcycle helmet, their e-bikes must have operable pedals and meet Ontario safety standards, and riders must follow the same rules of the road as cyclists.