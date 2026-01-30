A record-setting year in 2025 for the Essex County Library.

The library is celebrating a record attendance number, with programming reaching over 99,000 total attendees compared to just over 77,000 in 2024 - a 28 per cent increase.

Library staff delivered a total of 2,692 programs across the county compared to 2,257 in 2024.

While teen and adult attendance was relatively unchanged, children's programming was a primary driver of growth last year, with 71,700 children participating in programs throughout 2025 compared to just shy of 49,000 in 2024 - a 46 per cent increase.

Nearly all 14 library locations saw some degree of increases in program attendance, however the Harrow Branch saw a 160 per cent increase in attendees. In 2025, Harrow engaged nearly 7,200 patrons with its program offerings, up from 2,700 in 2024. This dramatic increase is largely attributed to expanding the number of drop-in activities offered.

Joe Bachetti, deputy warden for the County of Essex and chair of the Essex County Library board, says the rise in attendance is mainly attributed to successful programs.

"You need to have the staff there willing to do these programs, and that entices the community, the patrons, to come and visit the library, and then once they see the great program that's there they do come back. And so, that's a sharp increase going back from 2024 to 2025... that 28 per cent increase."

He says the rise in children's programming was incredible to see.

"The attendance in that area increased by 46 per cent year-over-year, with nearly 23,000 additional children engaged. So, that re-enforces the libraries role as a cornerstone of early literacy, and family-oriented services, so it brings the community to the local branches, the kids, the parents, the adults, together."

Bachetti says following some concerns at the Stoney Point library throughout 2025, the board is focused on making improvements this year.

"We're working closely with the local municipality in Lakeshore, we want to be able to get that back running where it was, but they came across some issues there in the capital building, and so right now we're just in the works to see how we can get that up and running again like it used to in years past."

Circulation of both physical and digital resources were stable in 2025, where physical circulation saw a modest increase from 496,000 in 2024 to 503,000 in 2025.

Active memberships also saw an increase from 42,200 in 2024 to 47,000 in 2025. Each branch saw modest increases, with the Tecumseh branch seeing nearly 1,000 new members.