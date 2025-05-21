Essex council voted Tuesday night to amend a by-law that now bans the release of non-biodegradable balloons into the air.

Last year, administration was tasked with preparing a report over the concern of detrimental effects of latex and mylar helium balloon release on the environment and wildlife.

Harrow resident Rachel Mills spoke in support of the ban.

"For me it doesn't just represent a ban on the release of balloons, but a step forward towards a cleaner more considerate Essex together," said Mills.

Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley said he was previously against the motion.

"I still think its a feel-good by-law, I think it's very hard to enforce," Shepley said. "I'll support it, but I really strongly feel that the educational piece is where we need to get out. Just because we put this by-law in place, I think it's more important that we put a notice out doing education for the public, so that they understand why not to do it."

Councillor Kim Verbeek provided council suggestions of other ways to celebrate or memorializing that did not require the release of balloons.

"The teacher that is planning to buy 36 helium balloons for her kids to release on graduation day, it's a lot cheaper to go buy 36 tulips and plant them, or put in a little memorial garden or a tree," Verbeek said. "I got to put a little plug in for the Essex Town tree program, and the Co-An Park, you can get a plaque for a tree for $50 instead of buying balloons."

Verbeek hoped the by-law would spark change throughout the town.

"The funeral director that might have 10 blue balloons at the door for the family to exit with, is going to maybe perhaps give them some bubbles to blow their wishes up to heaven," she said. "A teacher is not going to buy 36 red balloons for the graduating class now that she knows it's against the Town of Essex by-law."

Balloons that are naturally biodegradable with nothing attached, for example strings or ribbons, are not be included in the ban.

Anyone found guilty could be subject to a fine up to $5,000.